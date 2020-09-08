Man shot while walking along Lassiter Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 22-year-old man was shot by someone inside a passing vehicle over the weekend, Hampton Police confirmed Tuesday.

The victim was walking in the 200 block of Lassiter Drive around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 6 when he was struck by gunfire, police said. He was taken to the hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.

There is no suspect information.

If you have any information that could help police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

