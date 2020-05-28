Man shot Wednesday night in Wynnewood area of Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot Wednesday night in the Wynnewood neighborhood of Suffolk, police say.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of Brookwood Court, police say. The victim was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with injuries considered non life-threatening.

In a press release, police identified the man as 21-year-old Carleton Warren Howell, Jr., of Chesapeake.

No other details were provided by police, but anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Suffolk police or the Crime Line.