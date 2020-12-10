Man shot Wednesday morning on Portsmouth Blvd.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man was shot Wednesday morning on Portsmouth Boulevard, police say.
The victim walked into a local hospital around 9:50 a.m. with a non life-threatening wound to a lower extremity.
The man told police he was walking in the 1100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard with friends when he was shot.
No suspect information is available at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
