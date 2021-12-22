Man shot Tuesday night in Ocean View area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday night in the Ocean View area.

Police say they responded to the 1800 block of E. Ocean View Avenue around 8:12 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and was expected to recover.

Detectives found that the shooting happened not far away in the 9600 block of Willow Terrace, near where Willow intersects with Virginia Avenue.

The victim and suspect knew each other, police said, but no other details have been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to submit a tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at p3tips.com/1126.