PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say another person was shot Tuesday in the city.
Police announced on Twitter at 12:42 p.m. that a man walked into a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury and was being treated.
No other information in that case has been released at this time.
Two men were also shot around 1 a.m. Tuesday and one of them died. Police were investigating a scene at Portsmouth Boulevard near Deep Creek Boulevard that they believe is related to the shooting.
A 16-year-old was also shot Monday night in Portsmouth. He’s expected to survive.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.