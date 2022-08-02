PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say another person was shot Tuesday in the city.

Police announced on Twitter at 12:42 p.m. that a man walked into a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury and was being treated.

No other information in that case has been released at this time.

Two men were also shot around 1 a.m. Tuesday and one of them died. Police were investigating a scene at Portsmouth Boulevard near Deep Creek Boulevard that they believe is related to the shooting.

A 16-year-old was also shot Monday night in Portsmouth. He’s expected to survive.