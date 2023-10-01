NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot to death Saturday night in Newport News, police say.

Around 11:20 p.m. police responded to the 800 block of 36th Street for the report of gunshots. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police say.

Detectives are canvassing the area and forensics teams are processing evidence.

At this time, police are actively investigating the shooting death, and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.

