NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News. On Saturday, Oct. 21 around 3:40 a.m., police were called to the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

At this time, there is no suspect information. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.