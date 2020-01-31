Man shot overnight in South Norfolk area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are investigating a shooting that happened around midnight Thursday on Porter Street in the South Norfolk area of the city.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was dropped off at the emergency room with non life-threatening injuries. Police say he wasn’t very forthcoming with information, and there were apparent discrepancies in his account of the shooting.

He told police he was in the area of Grady Crescent visiting a friend when he was approached by three males. He said he tried to run away when shots were fired.

When police responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Porter Street, witnesses did say they saw 3 male juveniles running from the area after hearing gunshots.

Police say no other details are available at this time, but they’re investigating.