Man shot on W. Cypress St. in Elizabeth City; no arrest yet

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A 41-year-old man was shot in the chest early Friday morning, but has already been released from the hospital, according to police.

Officers were called to the 400 block of West Cypress Street just after 5 a.m. and arrived to find the victim, Marcel Duran Bowe of Durham, North Carolina.

Police say he had a gunshot wound to his chest. Bowe was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injury and released.

This is an active investigation. The Elizabeth City Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

