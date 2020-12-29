Man shot on Patriot Way in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a man was shot in the lower body Tuesday night in Portsmouth.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 6:46 p.m. in the 1000 block of Patriot Way, a police spokeswoman said.

The victim is 20 years old, police said.

The man was shot in the lower body. His condition was not immediately known as of 10 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.