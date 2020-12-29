Man shot on Patriot Way in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a man was shot in the lower body Tuesday night in Portsmouth.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 6:46 p.m. in the 1000 block of Patriot Way, a police spokeswoman said.

The victim is 20 years old, police said.

The man was shot in the lower body. His condition was not immediately known as of 10 p.m.

