ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Accomack County deputies are searching for whoever shot a 45-year-old man in an apparent drive-by earlier this month in Accomac.

The sheriff’s office says the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 1 a.m. February 1 in the 23000 block of Oyster House Road, off Drummondtown Road between Accomac and Daugherty.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was later listed in “stable” condition.

No suspect information in the case is available at this time, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.