Man shot multiple times in Camden County, NC

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Camden County say a 46-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Herman Arnold Road around 7 p.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

They arrived to find the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Kevin Jones said the man’s injuries are serious. He would not provide any additional information about the investigation.

Anyone that has information that can assist with the investigation should contact the sheriff’s office at 252-338-5046 or at sheriff@camdencountync.gov.

