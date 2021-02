NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of 30th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital. His injury is not considered life-threatening, police said.

There was no suspect information as of 9:45 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

