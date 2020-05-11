Man shot in Shell Road/Dare Avenue area of Hampton on Sunday night, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that happened in the Shell Road and Dare Avenue area.

According to the Hampton Police Division, the 21-year-old male victim was walking when a masked person approached him and demanded his property. Shots were fired, and the man was injured, according to a news release.

The victim walked into a local hospital around 8:15 p.m. to be treated for non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shoooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

