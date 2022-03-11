Man shot in parking lot off Norview Avenue in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot earlier Friday morning in Norfolk.

Police said their investigation so far has revealed the shooting happened in a parking lot near N. Military Highway and Norview Avenue before 5:45 a.m.

Officers were first notified after the victim walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital with gunshot wounds, which are not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

No other information is available at this time. Police were also investigating an incident Friday morning near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, but there’s no indication the two incidents are related.

