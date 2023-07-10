VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon at the Lyme Regis Condominiums off S. Lynnhaven Road.

Police say they found one gunshot victim, a 35-year-old man, in the 2900 block of Lyme Regis Quay after responding to multiple calls for gunshots in the area.

He was taken to the hospital and was listed in “stable” condition as of Monday.

There’s no suspect information at this time, but anyone with information is asked to contact the VBPD Detective Unit at 757-385-4101 or anonymously via Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3tips.com.