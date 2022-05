PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Richmond Ave., between Elm Avenue and Deep Creek Blvd., around 1:33 a.m. Monday morning to investigate a homicide.

Police say officers found a man at the scene with a fatal gunshot wound.

No other information has been released.

