Man seriously injured in stabbing Monday night on Fayette St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured in a stabbing Monday night in Portsmouth.

It happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 900 block of Fayette Street, police say. The victim had a stab wound to the upper body and was taken to the hospital. A suspect was taken into custody.

Police haven’t released additional information but say the investigation is ongoing.

