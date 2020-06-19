Man seriously injured in shooting on Maximus Square in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained serious injuries in a shooting Friday on Maximus Square in Virginia Beach.

Police say they responded to a report of a person who had been shot around 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Maximus Square.

Investigation revealed there was an altercation between “parties known to each other,” which escalated to a point where a man took out a handgun and shot at the victim.

The victim, a man, was hit and then drove to a 7-Eleven on Chinquapin Lane.

Officers responded and provided first aid until EMS arrived.

He was then taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The man who fired the weapon stayed at the scene. He was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is still active and further information will be released as it becomes available.

