Wanted man seriously injured after exchanging gunfire with Suffolk officers Wednesday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials say a man was seriously injured Wednesday night after he exchanged gunfire with officers on Godwin Boulevard.
Officers responded to the 5500 block of Godwin Boulevard Tuesday evening looking for a wanted man after receiving warrants from Smithfield on multiple felony charges.
Those charges include burglary of a residence, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, malicious shooting, and displaying a firearm in a threatening manner.
Officers located the man on Godwin Boulevard and approached him. He was armed with a firearm.
The officers and man then exchanged gunfire around 7:30 p.m., officials said.
No officers were injured, but the man sustained gunshot wounds.
Police gave first aid until Suffolk fire-rescue crews arrived. EMS crews then gave the man emergency medical treatment.
The man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.
The involved officers are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation and a criminal investigation.
Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect who was shot.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
