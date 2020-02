NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a person of interest has been detained following an early Friday morning shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the call for the shooting in the 700 block of W. Little Creek Road came in at 4 a.m.

The victim was transported to Norfolk General with life-threatening injuries and a person of interest was detained.

#NPDNews. #NorfolkPD are currently investigating a shooting in the 700 block of W. Little Creek Rd. A man has been transported to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. The call came in around 4am. A person of interest has been detained. pic.twitter.com/ULmaqLxJyI — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 21, 2020

Police haven’t released additional details at this time, but check back for updates on this breaking news.