Man sentenced to 7-year active prison term for setting his townhouse on fire in 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced to a seven-year active prison term for setting his townhouse on fire in 2018 on Mill Creek Drive.

Shannon Cason was sentenced to a total of 15 years of incarceration — five years on each charge of arson — with eight years suspended, leaving seven years to serve.

After finishing his sentence, Cason will need to be on good behavior for eight years, then indeterminate supervised probation to include substance abuse screenings, treatment, and testing.

He cannot have contact with the victims or their families and has been ordered to pay restitution.

The fire happened Oct. 30, 2018. Cason’s wife left the home and took their four children with her to a family members’ home following a fight.

Cason, who was intoxicated, used a lighter and Lysol can to create a blow touch and set a T-shirt on fire while. The flames spread, causing damage to the home and the units on either side of his townhouse.

During his trial in November 2019, a judge said Cason made no effort to put the fire out and left the burning home without calling 911. he also didn’t let the sleeping neighbors know there was a fire.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Latest Posts: