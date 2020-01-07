Man sentenced to 5 years for sexually abusing child in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 55-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years active prison time for sexually abusing a child he knew.

Teodoro Tabara Lumaban Jr. was sentenced to 20 years with five years suspended Tuesday on charges of aggravated sexual battery and custodial indecent liberties, according to a news release from the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The sentence is about three times greater than the high end of the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines for the crimes, which recommended a sentence of five years and seven months or less.

Lumaban pleaded guilty to the charges May 6, 2019.

Had the case gone to trial, prosecutors would have provided evidence that the child victim in the case began to display strange behavior during baths in November 2011.

The child’s behavior was noticed by a family member. The child said they were replicating acts that had been done to them by Lumaban.

Lumaban was known to the child.

Police were not notified at that time.

Several years later, the child “began to show an inappropriate interest in pornography.” The child told a family member the images reminded them of earlier abuse from Lumaban, the release said.

At that time, police were notified and began to investigate the allegations. The child provided a “detailed forensic interview” of the abuse.

Detectives called Lumaban, who agreed to meet with them Oct. 18, 2013. He did not show up, the release said.

Two days later, Lumaban sent a letter of resignation to his employer. On Oct. 21, his wife filed a missing person report with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Investigators discovered Lumaban had left the United States to go to Ethiopia from Washington D.C. between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20, 2013.

Lumaban was found in June 2017 in the Philippines after he attempted to renew his passport.

He was extradited back to the U.S. for prosecution.

