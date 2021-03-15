Man sentenced to 5 years for death of 5-month-old son

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man has been sentenced to five years for the death of his 5-month-old son in 2016.

Montreaz Berry was sentenced Monday on a charge of felony homicide in connection to an incident that occurred Jan. 27, 2016.

On that day, reports say officials got a call for medical service around 1:30 p.m. for a 5-month-old boy in the 1st block of Lakeshore Drive in Hampton.

Hampton Fire and Rescue crews arrived then rushed the infant to a local hospital. Police officers later responded to the hospital as well to further investigate.

Two days later, the infant, identified as Chandler Berry, was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries from the incident.

Reports from the medical examiner say the child died of blunt force injuries to the head.

After further investigation, police said Berry physically assaulted his son when they were the only two people present in the home.

Berry was later arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of abuse and neglect of children.

After a three-day trial that ended on January 2020, jurors found Berry guilty of felony homicide and recommended a sentence of five years behind bars.

One Monday, Berry was formally given that sentence.