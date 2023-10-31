NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to four years in prison for carjacking and maliciously wounding a woman.

Jon’mir Amontae Lawton was part of a group that severely injured a Norfolk woman during a carjacking in the summer of last year, the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says.

The carjacking happened on the evening of Aug. 24, 2022 when a woman left her car running while she went to pick up her children from a home on Marlfield Drive.

As she made her way to the house, the woman noticed another vehicle pull up beside hers. Thinking she needed to move her car so the other vehicle could get around, she began to walk back to her car.

As she neared her car, one of the people in the other vehicle jumped into her car and took off. The woman grabbed one of the door handles and was dragged as the person sped off.

She suffered a concussion and numerous broken teeth, among other injuries. She also lost her purse, wallet, and credit cards as a result of the carjacking. The victim showed Norfolk detectives a list of unauthorized credit card transactions while recovering in the hospital. One of those charges was from a convenience store.

Surveillance footage from that convenience store showed four individuals exiting the other vehicle from the carjacking. Detectives were able to identify Lawton from the footage and social media.

A week after the carjacking, police recovered the victim’s car from an apartment complex where Lawton was staying with a friend.

Lawton pleaded guilty to carjacking and malicious wounding on July 31. On Friday, Judge Tasha D. Scott sentenced Lawton to 20 years in prison with 16 years suspended on the conditions that Lawton not contact the victim and that he complete 10 years of uniform good behavior and three years of supervised probation.