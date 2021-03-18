Man sentenced to 31 months for solar farm fraud that took more than $228,000 from elderly woman

FILE – This Aug. 6, 2019, file photo shows Dominion Energy’s Scott Solar farm in Powhatan, Va. On Friday, Aug. 9, the Labor Department reports on U.S. producer price inflation in July. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man will serve 31 months in prison for defrauding an elderly woman of more than $228,000 by falsely promising he would build a solar farm on her rural North Carolina property.

David Pharr, 46, promised the landowner, a retired teacher whose husband had recently died, that he would build a solar farm on her property in Sampson County in North Carolina, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

The woman agreed she would pay an initial investment amount in exchange for the right to receive a share of some of the project’s profits.

Pharr never installed the solar farm on the property, and didn’t pay the woman any returns.

Instead, between March 2014 and May 2018, Pharr asked the woman to mail, wire, and transfer him funds for expenses of the solar farm that he did not actually incur, the release said.

“This defendant cruelly tricked a vulnerable widower out of her retirement income as a result of his elaborate lies and deception,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “EDVA, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute fraud that impacts the elderly and other vulnerable members of our communities.”