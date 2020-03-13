Man sentenced to 22 years for killing Norfolk teacher

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man will spend 22 years in prison for shooting and killing a beloved Norfolk teacher in 2017.

Edward Shaw was sentenced to 22 years of active prison time on Friday for the murder of Caroline Hendrix. In October 2019, Shaw pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Hendrix was shot in the 300 block of Virginian Drive on New Years Eve in 2017. She was a teacher at Oceanair Elementary School.

Prosecutors believe Hendrix’s death was a result of mistaken identity, and a love triangle involving her friend, Shaw, and another woman involved in the case named Teniqu Cushman.

Cushman was sentenced to 6 years and 7 months of prison time in November 2019 for her involvement in Hendrix’s murder. She pleaded guilty in October 2018 to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Hendrix was not the intended target of the murder.

Her friend was involved with Cushman after connecting with her on the “Plenty of Fish” website. The love triangle led Shaw to want to kill his rival at Cushman’s urging.

Hendrix and her friend were house-sitting on Virginian Drive when Shaw shot into a car parked in the driveway of the home. It was Hendrix, not her friend, that was killed.