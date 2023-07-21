NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The suspect who was charged with numerous burglaries in Ward’s Corner was sentenced to 18 months of active prison time for his crimes after pleading guilty to six statutory burglary charges.

Roger Hess Jr., 51, was sentenced to 18 months for a string of robberies last December and an additional five years suspended on conditions that he complete substance abuse treatment, five years of uniform good behavior and an indeterminate period of supervised probation.

Roger Hess Jr. Mugshot

These robberies occurred from Dec. 26, to Dec. 29, when Hess broke into and burglarized numerous businesses in the Ward’s Corner area.

Court documents state that Hess stole approximately $1,000 from various businesses in the area, often smashing glass or entering through drive-thru windows to break into the establishments.

While many of his crimes were caught on surveillance footage, it wasn’t until Hess’ last burglary of the Big Al’s Mufflers and Brakes that police finally caught the suspect.

During questioning, Hess confessed to some of the robberies, but admitted that he was intoxicated for many of them, so he could not remember committing certain burglaries.