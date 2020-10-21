Man sentenced to 10 years with nearly 6 suspended in 2018 crash that killed motorcyclist

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison with nearly six years of the sentence suspended in connection with a three-vehicle crash in 2018 in Virginia Beach that killed a motorcyclist.

Rasheen Beasley pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence earlier this year in February.

His sentence on each charge includes:

Driving under the influence: 365 days in jail with 200 days suspended.

DUI manslaughter: 10 years with five years suspended.

Beasley’s sentence includes a required five years of good behavior, indefinite revocation of his driver’s license and no alcohol during the good behavior period. He also must pay a $1,000 fine.

According to police in November 2018, Beasley was driving a 1998 Ford Mustang from Rosemont Road and went into the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 at a high rate of speed.

He crossed in front of another car, which caused that driver to hit the back of his Mustang.

Beasley lost control and hit a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 35-year-old Joshua David Patterson, lost control, hit a jersey wall and was ejected into the eastbound lanes of traffic.

He died from his injuries later at a hospital.

