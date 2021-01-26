Man sentenced for role in Virginia Beach stabbing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced for his part in the stabbing of another person in the woods behind a Jack Rabbit Storage.

Back in November 2019, police responded to a call on Birdneck Road after hearing of the incident. Once on scene, police say they found a man with several stab wounds and he was taken to a local hospital.

Soon after, police took five people into custody and charged two of them in connection with the stabbing.

One of those men was 18-year-old Myles Benton. He was in court to hear his sentencing on Monday after pleading guilty to an unlawful wounding charge late last year. In all, Benton will serve three years for his role in the stabbing.

Also facing charges related to the stabbing is 24-year-old John George Marx IV. He entered a guilty plea on Dec. 2 to an unlawful wounding charge and will be back in court on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

John Marx IV (Photo courtesy: VBPD)

Myles Benton (Photo courtesy: VBPD)

