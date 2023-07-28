NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department responded to a robbery at Truist Bank around 12:36 p.m. on Friday.

The bank is located at 737 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, at the intersection with Thimble Shoals Blvd.

Police said the suspect, wearing an orange and white traffic vest and multicolored baseball cap, handed a note to a teller and walked out with an unknown amount of money.

The Newport News Truist Bank robbery suspect (Courtesy: Surveillance photos from NNPD)

He possibly fled the scene in a vehicle, police say, but there’s no description at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.