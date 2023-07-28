NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department responded to a robbery at Truist Bank around 12:36 p.m. on Friday.
The bank is located at 737 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, at the intersection with Thimble Shoals Blvd.
Police said the suspect, wearing an orange and white traffic vest and multicolored baseball cap, handed a note to a teller and walked out with an unknown amount of money.
He possibly fled the scene in a vehicle, police say, but there’s no description at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.