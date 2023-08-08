VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Commonwealth’s Attorney for the city of Virginia Beach, Colin D. Stolle announced Tuesday that Dornell Marcus Collins Jr., 28, has received the maximum sentence for manslaughter.

Collins was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm on school property after a three day trial in March.

The Commonwealth produced evidence that proved on July 22, 2020, Nicholas Lutz and a friend were walking home from a bar on Holland Road when they encountered Collins and exchanged words with him.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Virginia Beach, Collins shot Lutz multiple times then stood over him and shot him again.

Collins was arrested several hours later and eventually confessed to the shooting, claiming it was self-defense.

The 28-year-old left a book bag of personal items and a firearm at a nearby elementary school. The bullets, casings and firearm were all forensically linked to Collins.

Collins is sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.