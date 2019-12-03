Man previously convicted of 13 felonies sentenced for drug, gun crimes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing distribution-level amounts of cocaine and marijuana — as well as a firearm — as a convicted felon.

Curtis Talley, 38, was sentenced in federal court Monday.

Talley has been convicted 13 times on other felony charges, the Department of Justice wrote in a news release Monday.

“Armed drug dealers are responsible for much violence plaguing our communities,” said G. Zachery Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We will continue to seek out and prosecute cases against this dangerous class of repeat offenders.”

“[The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] primary mission is to protect America’s neighborhoods from violent crime,” said Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division. “We are focused on stopping offenders who perpetrate violence by trafficking drugs and carrying firearms and will use all of our resources to bring them to justice.”