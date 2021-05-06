Man pleads guilty to late August shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has pleaded guilty to a shooting on South Main Street in Suffolk back in August of 2020.

Deandre Malik Wilson, 19, was initially arrested more than a month after the incident. He was charged with 2 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, and 2 counts of attempt to commit a non-capital offense.

The shooting didn’t result in any injuries but damaged the windshield of a vehicle and a residence in the 100 block of Kilby Avenue.

He was sentenced to over 40 years in prison, but had 36 suspended. He is expected to serve 7 years.