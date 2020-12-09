Man pleads guilty to fraud conspiracy targeting Virginia ABC stores

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to several charges related to a scheme to buy alcohol for resale from Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores with stolen debit and credit card numbers.

According to court documents, Tyrell Jackson, 44, joined together with three other men to defraud Virginia ABC stores by using those stolen debit and credit card numbers. Officials say the men were able to do this through re-encoding them with the stolen financial information of identity theft victims.

As of Wednesday, investigators have identified 20 direct victims of identity theft from Jackson’s role in the conspiracy, and at least 82 victims of the broader conspiracy.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges on March 24. Court officials say he could spend up to 32 years in prison, but sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

