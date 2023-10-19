NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who held up an Ocean View 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint last year has pleaded guilty.

38-year-old Quentin Lamont James entered the armed robbery guilty plea on Tuesday and it was accepted by Judge Everett A. Martin Jr., the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced.

The armed robbery happened on June 2, 2022 at the store at 124 Maple Street. James was armed with a gun and another suspect was armed with garden shears. The pair took $75 from the register before fleeing.

James is expected to be sentenced in the case on Dec. 22.