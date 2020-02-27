Man pleads guilty in connection with crash that killed motorcyclist in 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence in connection with a three-vehicle crash in November 2018 that left a motorcyclist dead.

Rasheen Beasley is scheduled to be sentenced June 3, 2020.

According to police at the time, Beasley, then-25, was driving a 1998 Ford Mustang and entered the westbound lanes of I-264 west at a high rate of speed from Rosemont Road.

Beasley crossed in front of a 2012 Mitsubishi, causing that driver to hit the back of his Mustang.

State police said Beasley then lost control and hit a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 35-year-old Joshua David Patterson, ran off the road after losing control, hit a jersey wall and was ejected into the eastbound lanes of traffic.

Patterson was transported to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital following the crash. Police said he later died of complications from injuries that were not originally considered life-threatening.

Beasley was hurt in the crash, but state police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

