Man known as ‘Moe Gunz’ sentenced to 40 months for firearm purchases, counterfeit money

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old Portsmouth man — and self-admitted gang leader — will serve 40 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon and uttering counterfeit money.

Amaud Brown, also known as “Moe Gunz,” used four co-conspirators to purchase at least seven firearms. He also used counterfeit money, “motion picture notes,” to “rip off” at least five people selling electronic devices, including a Navy sailor and a Christopher Newport University student.

Brown was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Norfolk, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Authorities say Brown used four people to purchase the guns, including the mother of his child. Two days after directing an associate to purchase a gun for him, he called the same gun store to inquire about purchasing more.

When he called, the authorities were already at the store investigating the conspiracy to straw-purchase the weapons, the release said.

Police executed a search warrant at Brown’s home and found two guns, dozens of rounds of ammunition, marijuana and materials used to manufacture counterfeit money.

While there, they found evidence that he used the Letgo electronic marketplace app to exchange the fake cash for electronic devices.