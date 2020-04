PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man died in a shooting Thursday night on Redgate Drive in Portsmouth, not far from where Victory Blvd. meets George Washington Highway.

Portsmouth police say the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Redgate. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information in the case is available, but police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.