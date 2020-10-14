Man killed in Myrtle Beach shooting gave dozens of gifts to kids, planned to do it again this year

Video above is from December 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man killed in a shooting in Myrtle Beach that left several others injured bought dozens of gifts for kids last Christmas and planned to do the same thing this year.

Darius Hemingway, 30, of Myrtle Beach, was killed Monday morning in a shooting on Hwy 501 near Canal Street. Last year, Hemingway and his friend, Jaylen Wright, bought dozens of gifts to hand out to the kids in their neighborhood.

In an interview last year, Hemingway and Wright said they did it because they wanted to give back to the community.

“I always wanted to do something for my community,” Hemingway said. “Once I was able to do it, I took advantage of it.”

After seeing the look on all the kids’ faces, Hemingway and Wright wanted to do the same thing this year.

“It means the world to these kids,” Hemingway said last year. “I’m pretty sure some needed it. Some might not have needed it, but I’m sure it means the world to them.”

No suspects have been named in the shooting.

Latest Posts

LATEST HEADLINES: