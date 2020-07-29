Man injured in shooting on Virginia Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk say a man was injured in a shooting in the area of Virginia Avenue.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue.

While they were investigating, officers found a man who had been shot.

He was given medical treatment by first responders at the scene and then taken to a local hospital for additional treatment. Police say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say they are still investigating and there was no further information as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

