Man dead following shooting on Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead Friday evening.
The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. for the shooting in the 2500 Block of Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth.
When officers got to the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene.
Police have not released the identity of the victim as the incident remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story.
