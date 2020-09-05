Man dead following shooting on Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead Friday evening.

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. for the shooting in the 2500 Block of Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth.

When officers got to the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the victim as the incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story.

