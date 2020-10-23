Man injured in shooting on Hardy Cash Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say a man was shot and injured Thursday night.

Dispatchers said the shooting was reporting in the 1600 block of Hardy Cash Drive at 8:07 p.m.

Information is still limited about the circumstances of the shooting and the extent of the man’s injuries.

