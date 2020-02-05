Man in Ron Burgundy jacket robbed person in Virginia Beach, police say

Virginia Beach police released these surveillance photos of the two suspects.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect in a Ron Burgundy jacket was one of two men who robbed a person at gunpoint last Friday on Baker Road, police say.

The “Anchorman” suspect and another man in a black jacket approached the victim in the 800 block of Baker Road after the victim left a nearby 7-Eleven, police say.

Police say both suspects were armed and took money from the victim before fleeing the scene.

No other suspect information is available, but police did release surveillance photos of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.