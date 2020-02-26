Live Now
Man in fatigues used stolen credit card to buy $1K in gift cards at Yorktown Kroger, sheriff’s office says

Crime

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office needs help to identify a man who they say used a stolen credit card to buy more than $1,000 in gift cards at a Yorktown Kroger.

The man was captured on surveillance camera at the 5007 Victory Blvd. store on January 28.

It’s unclear if the camouflage fatigues the man was wearing were legitimate, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, with report #2000363

