Man in custody after ‘road rage’ incident, shots fired on Route 17 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired during what authorities are calling a “road rage” incident.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched around 4:45 p.m. Monday to George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17) in the area of the Tour Road overpass and Goosley Road.

The call came in reporting a road rage incident in which someone fired a gun.

Deputies were on scene speaking with the victim, a 41-year-old man, when the man accused of firing the shots returned to the area.

The 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody at that time.

There were no injuries. The 41-year-old man’s car wasn’t hit by gunfire.

Investigators are still working to learn more details.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.