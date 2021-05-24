Man in custody after ‘road rage’ incident, shots fired on Route 17 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired during what authorities are calling a “road rage” incident.
The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched around 4:45 p.m. Monday to George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17) in the area of the Tour Road overpass and Goosley Road.
The call came in reporting a road rage incident in which someone fired a gun.
Deputies were on scene speaking with the victim, a 41-year-old man, when the man accused of firing the shots returned to the area.
The 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody at that time.
There were no injuries. The 41-year-old man’s car wasn’t hit by gunfire.
Investigators are still working to learn more details.
