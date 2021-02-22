Man hospitalized in Accomack after stabbing

NELSONIA, Va. (WAVY) — The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was stabbed on Metompkin Road in Nelsonia and then fled to a nearby residence.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing around 9:20 p.m. Friday on Metompkin Road in Nelsonia.

When they arrived, they learned the man had been stabbed then left.

The deputies found the man, a 43-year-old Nelsonia resident, at a residence nearby on Quail Circle.

He was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital then transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for further treatment.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted through the sheriff’s office website.

