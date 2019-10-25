Man hides in dumpster, port-a-john trying to escape police

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City police officer and the suspect he apprehended were both transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the 3000 block of Patrick Way in reference to a disturbance call around 3:25 p.m. to canvas the area. There, they located a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

While on scene, a second call came in reporting a person hiding in a dumpster. The caller reported the person had left the dumpster and was now hiding in a port-a-john.

An officer responded to the area where the port-a-john was located and police say that’s when 36-year-old Johnathan Brian Foskey flung the door to the potty open and ran out heading towards an adjacent field.

Foskey then assaulted the officer as he apprehended him, following a short chase.

Johnathan Brian Foskey was arrested and is facing a list of charges:

Resisting, delaying and obstruction of an LEO

Assault on a government official

Property damage

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

3 counts communicating threats

Felony assault by spitting

Larceny of a motor Vehicle

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Foskey has been placed under $500,000.00 secured bond and is currently being held at Albemarle District Jail.