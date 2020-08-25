Man given maximum sentence of 20 years for ‘brutal’ attack on ex with piece of wood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A judge sentenced a 35-year-old man to the maximum possible sentence without any time suspended Monday for hitting his ex in the head with a piece of wood in her driveway and leaving her severely injured last year.

Terrence Wilson was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison on a charge of malicious wounding — the maximum sentence for that offense.

The sentence comes after Wilson was found guilty last Dec. 4.

According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Wilson was previously in a relationship with the woman he attacked.

The victim was at her home in May 2019 when Wilson began to argue with her in her front driveway. During the argument, Wilson picked up a piece of wood and struck her on the head.

She fell to the ground and struck her head on the pavement. She was knocked unconscious and began to bleed “profusely.”

Police arrived on scene and initially thought the unconscious woman was dead because of how much blood there was on the pavement.

She was taken to a hospital and didn’t wake up for five days. Her hospital stay lasted several weeks.

When she woke up, she was “confused and terrified about where she was and how she ended up in the hospital,” the release said. At first, she did not remember much about the assault.

The woman had to relearn how to walk and underwent several surgeries to repair her broken jaw. It also took time to recover her memory.

She still has balance and memory issues, as well as PTSD from the attack, which prosecutors described as “brutal.” She is also unable to work.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: