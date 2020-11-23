Man given 25-year active prison sentence for rape, aggravated sexual battery of a minor

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has been sentenced to a 25-year active term in prison for sexually assaulting a child in Williamsburg.

Hugh Little entered a guilty plea in early September on charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery of a minor under 13 years of age. He was sentenced Monday to 119 years with 94 suspended in Williamsburg/James City County Circuit Court.

He will serve 25 years with a probationary period of 99 years, according to court records.

Little was charged in October 2019. Police said the sexual assaults began at the victim’s home in James City County in 2016 when the victim was 11 years old.

The victim told a guidance counselor at school in October 2019 that Little, a family member, touched her when she was younger.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.